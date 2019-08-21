(Bloomberg) -- A Sudanese economist who’s worked for the United Nations and African Development Bank became the first prime minister since President Omar al-Bashir’s overthrow in April, another step in the country’s fledgling democratic transition.

Abdalla Hamdok, the opposition’s choice for the premiership, took the oath of office late Wednesday in the capital, Khartoum. He’s the latest person to join a transitional government that’s meant to rule for three years and divide powers between pro-democracy activists and the military that ousted Bashir. His appointment came after months of protests, crackdowns and stalled negotiations.

The so-called sovereign council, which is made up of six civilian and five military representatives and will hold executive powers, held its first meeting earlier Wednesday. It’s headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a lieutenant-general who’s led the military council since April. A cabinet of technocrats is set to be announced later this month.

Sudan’s turmoil has been closely watched in North Africa and the Middle East, where the uprisings earlier this decade that unseated presidents from Tunisia to Yemen are fresh in the memory. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have pledged $3 billion in aid to Sudan, where an economic crisis sparked the demonstrations in late 2018. The Gulf states’ prior interventions in uprisings have acted to bolster national armies or maintain the status quo.

A graduate of universities in Manchester, England, and Khartoum, Hamdok was a policy economist at the African Development Bank and also worked with the International Labour Organization in Zimbabwe. More recently, he served as the deputy executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

