(Bloomberg) -- Moncef Slaoui, the former U.S. Covid-19 vaccine czar who was dismissed from a company controlled by GlaxoSmithKline Plc after harassment allegations, has left his position at another drug company.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals said Slaoui has stepped down from his position as chief scientific officer following the allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct toward a Glaxo employee, according to a statement Thursday.

Glaxo said Wednesday that it fired Slaoui as chairman of Galvani Bioelectronics after an internal investigation substantiated the allegations. Slaoui served as chief scientific adviser of the U.S. Operation Warp Speed program to accelerate pandemic vaccine and drug development in the Trump administration.

Centessa’s management and board “were troubled to learn of yesterday’s news regarding Dr. Slaoui,” Chief Executive Officer Saurabh Saha said in the statement. “Centessa is absolutely committed to fostering a culture of respect that is free from harassment and discrimination of any kind.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.