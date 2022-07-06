(Bloomberg) -- Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has agreed to testify behind closed doors on Friday to the House committee investigating last year’s assault on the US Capitol, a person familiar with the matter said.

Cipollone has agreed to sit for a transcribed interview on Friday after being subpoenaed by the panel, the person said Wednesday.

Cipollone has emerged in recent weeks as a subject of interest by committee members who say he was at the center of a number of events related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and then-President Donald Trump’s activities.

A lawyer for Cipollone didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. He has previously talked to the committee, but not on the record.

