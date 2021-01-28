(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee has hired Judd Deere, a former deputy press secretary for President Donald Trump, as his top spokesman, his office announced Thursday.

Deere will also have the title of deputy chief of staff for communications, according to the statement from Hagerty’s office. Deere joined Trump’s White House in 2017 and frequently delivered on-record defenses of the former president’s policies and actions.

Few other former Trump White House aides have landed high-profile roles, following the former president’s refusal to accept his election loss and the subsequent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump’s daughter-in-law and former White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump called Deere a “tremendous asset to the president and this administration over the last three years” and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, now a GOP candidate in the Arkansas gubernatorial race, said he is “one of the best hires I’ve ever made.”

Hagerty is a freshman senator who previously served as U.S. ambassador to Japan in the Trump administration.

