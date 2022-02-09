(Bloomberg) -- A former Wynn Resorts Ltd. executive has been sentenced to serve a year and a day in prison for paying $300,000 in bribes to get his daughter into the University of Southern California, the longest term imposed in the sprawling college admissions scandal.

Gamal Abdelaziz was convicted of two counts of conspiracy in October by a federal jury in Boston after a three-week trial. Prosecutors said Abdelaziz worked with college counselor William “Rick” Singer, the admitted mastermind of the scheme who guaranteed parents a “bulletproof” way of getting their kids into elite colleges.

“We hope that we’ll prevail on appeal as we’re the only ones to go to trial and challenge the government,” said Abdelaziz’s lawyer Brian Kelly, a partner at Nixon Peabody LLP in Boston. “I argued to the court that he shouldn’t be punished for exercising his Constitutional right to trial.”

Abdalaziz’s daughter was admitted to USC as a basketball player even though a former classmate testified at trial that she wasn’t good enough to make her high school varsity team. The daughter never played basketball at USC, saying she was injured, according to the U.S.

Abdelaziz was also ordered to do 400 hours of community service and to pay a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. charged at least 57 parents, coaches and others of taking part in the sprawling scheme, which in which involved doctoring entrance exam scores, faking athletic prowess and bribery to gain admission to elite universities.

Dubbed “Varsity Blues” by federal authorities when the case was unveiled in March 2019, several prominent figures were swept up in the scandal, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman and former Pimco chief executive Douglas Hodge. Hodge was sentence to nine months in prison, which was the longest term in the case until Abdelaziz’s sentencing.

