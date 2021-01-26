(Bloomberg) -- Formidable Asset Management LLC, which gained about 83% last year, said “now more than ever, a nimble, active approach to management is required” for investment success in 2021.

“Though we are early in the year, the truly bizarre events, both societally and in terms of markets, seem to be continuing in 2021,” the hedge fund’s Chief Executive Officer William Brown and Chief Investment Officer Adam Eagleston wrote in a letter to clients, seen by Bloomberg.

Stocks that were “retail favorites” in 2020 could go still higher this year, they said, “buoyed by further fiscal stimulus and gains from prior winnings rolled forward.”

The main contributors to the fund’s 2020 performance were its positions in green energy and electric vehicle-related stocks.

According to the letter, some of the winners for the fund in 2020 included Nano One Materials Corp., Flux Power Holdings Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Workhorse Group Inc. Some 2020 “heartbreakers” included a position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s debt and put options on GSX Techedu Inc.

Formidable declined to disclose the size of assets under management. Brown previously served as managing partner of BBK Capital Partners and as senior vice president at Raymond James while Eagleston was formerly a portfolio manager at Driehaus Capital Management LLC.

