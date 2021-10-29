(Bloomberg) -- Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” has reinvigorated motorsports. In particular, it’s provided a tremendous opportunity for a new kind of racing to take hold—the kind that doesn’t involve burning fuel that destroys the atmosphere. It’s called Formula E, and its proponents are gunning for the most popular car racing circuit in the world: Formula 1.

On this episode of Business of Sports, Jason Kelly travels to Monaco and takes a leisurely ride around its winding, glittering streets. At the wheel is Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, who explains how he’s trying to electrify racing while persuading automakers to participate—and to adopt its green technology.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.