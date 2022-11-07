(Bloomberg) --

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

Formula One racing is marketed as being all about competition, a competition that rewards instinct, speed, engineering innovation, and sheer adrenaline. Given how the crypto industry feels about fast cars and men with big personalities, it’s perhaps no surprise that crypto is emerging as one of the biggest sponsors of Formula 1. Companies ranging from FTX to Crypto.com have spent millions of dollars on flashy deals.

Around 80% of F1 teams have at least one crypto partner. Crypto.com even has a $100 million deal with the Formula One Group itself. But in this current market environment, how long can crypto firms keep splashing the cash? In this episode, Bloomberg senior editor Anna Irrera and Bloomberg crypto blogger Emily Nicolle discuss the future of crypto’s fast car sponsorships.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

This podcast is produced by the Bloomberg Crypto p odcast team: Supervising producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Janet Babin, Producers: Sharon Beriro and Muhammad Farouk, Associate Producers: Mo Andam and Ty Butler. Sound Design/Engineer: Desta Wondirad.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.