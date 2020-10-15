(Bloomberg) -- The Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix has been canceled this year over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement by Vingroup JSC, which signed a multi-year deal to host the event.

The 5,607-meter street circuit in the capital city, postponed in April, has not been rescheduled. Canceling the event was necessary in light of the continued uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

Vietnam has not reported any new community transmission cases since Sept. 2. The country faced an outbreak in the coastal city of Danang in late July after recording no new local cases for 99 days since April 16. The country’s virus case tally is now at 1,124, with 1,030 having recovered and 35 deaths, according to the health ministry.

