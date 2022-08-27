(Bloomberg) --

The biggest Balkans retailer and food producer, Fortenova, is said to be seeking a potential alternative buyer for Sberbank’s 43% stake in the Zagreb-based company as Hungary’s Indotek, which struck a deal with the Russian bank in April, awaits EU regulatory approval of the purchase, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Croatian private pension funds are potentially interested in acquiring the stake for no more than EU500m, according to the people with knowledge of the talks

Fortenova is scheduling a shareholders’ assembly for Sept. 8 to discuss options around Sberbank’s deal with Indotek

NOTE: Indotek has until Oct. 31 to secure regulatory approval under general EU rules linked to sanctions against Russia

Sberbank didn’t immediately respond to request for comment outside of working hours

NOTE: Hungarian Fund Buys Sberbank Stake in Major Balkan Retailer (1)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.