Aug 27, 2022
Fortenova Said to Seek Alternative Buyer for Sberbank’s Stake
Bloomberg News,
The biggest Balkans retailer and food producer, Fortenova, is said to be seeking a potential alternative buyer for Sberbank’s 43% stake in the Zagreb-based company as Hungary’s Indotek, which struck a deal with the Russian bank in April, awaits EU regulatory approval of the purchase, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
- Croatian private pension funds are potentially interested in acquiring the stake for no more than EU500m, according to the people with knowledge of the talks
- Fortenova is scheduling a shareholders’ assembly for Sept. 8 to discuss options around Sberbank’s deal with Indotek
- NOTE: Indotek has until Oct. 31 to secure regulatory approval under general EU rules linked to sanctions against Russia
- Sberbank didn’t immediately respond to request for comment outside of working hours
