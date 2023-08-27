(Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. added Larry Marshall, former chief executive of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, to its board, the Australian Financial Review reported.

The move was announced Saturday by Fortescue founder Andrew Forrest at a company event and comes as the miner attempts to reorient itself toward green energy and decarbonizing its mining operations, according to the newspaper. Fortescue will confirm Marshall’s appointment Monday when the company delivers its full-year results, the report said.

At the research organization, Marshall is credited with developing a venture capital fund and supporting the growth of start-up businesses, the AFR reported.

Marshall is also currently chair of the Australian chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce. The CSIRO is the country’s top science research body.

