(Bloomberg) -- A 40th parent was charged in the U.S. college admissions scandal as prosecutors announced the indictment of Amin Khoury, 54, for allegedly bribing a coach to get his daughter into Georgetown University.

Khoury, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Mashpee, Massachusetts, is the son of the former KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. chief executive officer Amin J. Khoury.

In May 2014, the younger Khoury agreed to pay about $200,000 to Gordon Ernst, then the head coach of men’s and women’s tennis at Georgetown, to have his daughter designated as a tennis recruit, according to prosecutors. He was indicted on a fraud conspiracy count and a bribery count relating to programs that receive federal funds.

Khoury is the 57th person charged in the college case. Of the 40 parents accused, 28 have pleaded guilty, and a 29th has agreed to plead guilty. Ten parents are scheduled for trial next year. None of the colleges or students swept up in the scandal were charged.

