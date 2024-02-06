(Bloomberg) -- Fortinet Inc. reported stronger fourth-quarter billings and revenue than expected, sending the shares up almost 17% in extended trading.

Revenue increased 10% to $1.42 billion, the company said in a statement Tuesday, slightly higher than the $1.41 billion estimate among analysts. Billings rose by 8.5% to $1.86 billion after the cybersecurity company completed a record number of deals in the period. Analysts had expected billings would fall for the first time in company history.

Fortinet forecast annual revenue of $5.72 billion to $5.82 billion, below the $5.95 billion that analysts projected.

Billings — an indicator of future revenues — will be between $6.4 billion and $6.6 billion this year. Consensus had expected $6.52 billion.

The fourth-quarter results defy fears of an ongoing slowdown in cybersecurity after customers curbed spending on firewalls and dented industry growth last year.

“Looking at our bookings, the current product cycle decline started approximately four quarters ago, suggesting we should experience the experience the bottom of the cycle in early 2024,” Chief Financial Officer Keith Jensen said during Fortinet’s earnings call.

Fortinet was up 15% this year before Tuesday’s close, after gaining almost 20% in 2023. Shares of peers Cisco Systems Inc. and Palo Alto Network Inc. also rose following the report.

