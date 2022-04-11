(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. and the owner of the Lego Group invested $2 billion in Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite.

Epic is valued at $31.5 billion after the investment, the Cary, North Carolina-based company said Monday in a statement. The company’s valuation about a year ago was $28.7 billion.

The video game maker, among the five most valuable startups in the U.S., is currently waging a costly legal battle with Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. over fees charged by app stores.

Sony, which works with Epic on the PlayStation and already owned a stake in the company, and Kirkbi, the family-owned holdings company behind the Lego toy brand, each invested $1 billion in the deal.

“All three companies highly value both creators and players, and aim to create new social entertainment exploring the connection between digital and physical worlds,” according to the statement.

Last week, Epic said it’s making a “digital experience for kids of all ages” with Lego. Details on the virtual experience remain sparse, but Epic and Lego emphasized it would be a “safe and positive space” for kids to play online.

