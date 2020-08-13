(Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. accused Google of anticompetitive behavior in a lawsuit Thursday hours after the creator of Fortnite sued Apple Inc. over similar claims.

Like the earlier complaint, the suit against Google was filed in San Francisco federal court.

Epic told customers on Thursday it would begin offering a direct purchase plan for items in Fortnite and that instead of paying fees to Apple and Google, it would pass on the savings to customers. Epic offered discounts of as much as 20% through its service. Google said in an emailed statement the move violated its store policies but that Fortnite is still available through other means on Android.

