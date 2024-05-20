(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Keywords Studios Plc rose the most since the Dublin video games studio went public in 2013, after disclosing it’s in advanced takeover talks with EQT Group that could value the company above £2 billion ($2.5 billion).

Keywords Studios, established in 1998, provides game development, audio and art services to game industry clients and has acquired numerous smaller support shops over the past few years. Titles it has worked on include Fortnite, Call of Duty and Baldur’s Gate 3, and the company operates across 26 countries.

The company’s share price rose 60% at 9:06 a.m. on Monday morning to £23.52, after earlier rising as much as 70%, the most since Keywords’ IPO in 2013. The share price takes the company’s market value to £1.9 billion.

Keywords said in a statement Saturday it was minded to accept EQT’s possible offer if it is finalized, having rejected four prior unsolicited proposals from the European private equity group. The latest offer represents a “significant increase from the initial proposal,” the company said.

The studio is the latest London-listed company to attract interest from a foreign investor. In April, US private equity group Thoma Bravo agreed to buy UK cybersecurity company Darktrace Plc for about $5.32 billion.

