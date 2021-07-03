10h ago
Fortress Agrees to Buy Morrison for About $8.7 Billion in Cash
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An investment group led by Fortress agreed to buy Wm Morrison Supermarket Plc in an all-cash offer that values the U.K. supermarket chain at around 6.3 billion pounds ($8.7 billion).
- For each Morrisons share, holders will receive 252p cash and a 2p special dividend, according to a statement Saturday.
- Offer represents:
- a premium of ~42% to the closing price of 178 pence per Morrisons Share on 18 June 2021
- 41% to the volume-weighted average closing price of 180 pence per Morrisons share for the three-month period ended 18 June 2021
