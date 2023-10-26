(Bloomberg) -- Fortress Investment Group has approached retail landlord Whitestone REIT about a takeover, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Whitestone, which had a market capitalization of $459 million at the close of trading Wednesday, rebuffed the alternative-asset manager, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Terms of the Fortress offer couldn’t immediately be learned.

A Whitestone representative declined to comment. Gordon Runte, a spokesman for Fortress, which has about $45 billion of assets under management, declined to comment.

Whitestone shares surged as much as 11% after Bloomberg News reported Fortress’s approach. The stock closed up 7.4% to $9.96, its biggest increase since February 2022.

The Houston-based real estate investment trust, led by Chief Executive Officer David Holeman, operates open-air shopping centers in Arizona, Texas and Illinois. Whitestone owned 56 properties with 5 million square feet of gross leasable area as of midyear.

REITs in the US have been consolidating in recent years. In August, retail landlord Kimco Realty Corp. agreed to buy RPT Realty, an operator of open-air shopping centers, in an all-stock deal valued at about $2 billion including the assumption of debt.

Holeman said on an earnings call in August that Whitestone expects a Delaware court to issue a decision before the end of the year regarding the removal of a poison pill filed by Pillarstone Capital REIT. Pillarstone, the general partner of a joint venture with Whitestone, made the filing “solely to frustrate our contractual rights to redeem and monetize our investment,” Holeman said.

Also in August, Fortress disclosed in securities filings that it owned a roughly 1.4% stake in Whitestone as of June 30.

(Updates with Whitestone declining to comment in third paragraph, shares in fourth.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.