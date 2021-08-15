(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s planned phased reopening of borders in early 2022 has come too late to save the nation from losing one of it’s world-famous attributes, the filming location of “Lord of the Rings,” as crews deem the nation’s stringent quarantine requirements untenable.

Amazon Studios on Thursday said it will shift filming to the U.K., with industry publication Deadline reporting that New Zealand’s strict border closures during the pandemic –- which requires a two-week stay in a managed isolation facility (MIQ) -- kept British cast members from returning home for close to two years. The lockdown also prevented Amazon executives from visiting the sets to monitor shooting, the media outlet said.

Screen Industry Guild of Aotearoa New Zealand president Brendon Durey told New Zealand news website Stuff that the decision highlights the problems the film industry is facing with MIQ.

“Now we’re heading into what I’d call an MIQ-induced coma. There are various other productions which want to come into New Zealand but can’t navigate the MIQ system,” Durey said.

New Zealand Film Commission said the production brought in around NZ$650 million ($457 million) and employed about 2,000 New Zealanders. Still, the commission’s Chief Executive Officer David Strong said the country’s international reputation would continue to attract global interest.

“Our locations are legendary, and we have competitive incentives and infrastructure,” Strong said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week laid out a plan to ease some of New Zealand’s border curbs by speeding up the vaccine rollout this year and beginning a phased reopening of the border in early 2022. She has been under pressure to present a road map out of “fortress New Zealand,” with the restrictions decimating its tourism industry and leading to shortages of migrant labor.

