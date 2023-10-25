(Bloomberg) -- Fortress Investment Group is targeting as much as $8 billion for its latest credit opportunities fund, which will invest in areas ranging from distressed debt to structured credit, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The fund, which is being marketed as Fortress Credit Opportunities Fund VI, is expected to have its first close in November, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Fortress hit its $6 billion cap on the strategy’s prior vintage, which closed in 2019. The firm raised an additional $7 billion in 2020 for an expansion of that fund that was created to capture opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic, the person said.

A representative for Fortress declined to comment. 9fin first reported about the new fundraise.

Through its credit opportunities strategy, Fortress has historically targeted a broad range of distressed and undervalued assets where it believes risks are mispriced, according to a presentation the firm made to the state of Connecticut’s pension in 2020.

It is also fundraising for its Fortress Lending Fund IV with a target of at least $3 billion and a first close expected in the coming weeks, the person added. The fund invests primarily in senior secured loans, a majority of which are directly originated by the firm.

Founded in 1998, Fortress manages over $44 billion of assets on behalf of institutional clients and private investors, according to its website. The firm has recently made a push into litigation finance and is currently fundraising for its second fund dedicated to this strategy, Bloomberg previously reported.

