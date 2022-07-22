(Bloomberg) -- Fortum Oyj, the main owner of Uniper SE, agreed to see its stake diluted to 56% from the current about 80% as part of the bailout for the German utility.

Fortum will remain Uniper’s majority shareholder and will continue to consolidate Uniper as a subsidiary, Fortum said in a statement on Friday.

Fortum shares were halted at 11:45 a.m. in Helsinki after a gain of as much as 8.9% pending a statement from the company.

