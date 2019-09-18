(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Tom Steyer’s small investment in a Colorado-based oil company could create big headaches for him.

In his Federal Election Commission financial disclosure available Tuesday, the presidential candidate listed a stake worth between $1,000 and $15,000 in Direct Petroleum Exploration Inc., a company involved in oil production.

That’s not even a rounding error for Steyer whose net worth Bloomberg estimates at $3.1 billion, but it could prove troublesome because the former hedge fund manager has put climate change at the center of his campaign and is among the 18 candidates who have sworn off contributions from fossil-fuel executives.

At a CNN climate forum on Sept. 4, front-runner Joe Biden faced pointed questions about a fundraiser for him co-hosted by a former energy executive. Biden responded that the executive, Western LNG co-founder Andrew Goldman, was no longer active in the company or on the board. The former vice president added that he was serious about not taking money from fossil fuel executives or political action committees. Still, environmental groups that promoted the “No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge” accused him of violating its spirit.

Steyer, who has qualified for the Oct. 15 debate, is scheduled to appear Friday at a climate forum this week.

COMING UP

MSNBC will host a seven-hour climate change forum on Thursday and Friday. The event will feature 11 Democratic candidates: Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang and Steyer. Republican primary challenger Bill Weld will also participate.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums in Iowa and Michigan with Democratic presidential candidates on Sept. 29 and Oct. 13. Bennet, Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have confirmed that they will attend.

