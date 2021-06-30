(Bloomberg) -- It’s critical to use current fossil fuel infrastructure for a fast and cheap transition to net-zero emissions, Zach Jones, chief executive officer of San Francisco startup C-Zero, said Wednesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst virtual event.

Lawmakers and industry executives from around the world are debating climate change and its impact on food supply, energy and the economy at the conference. Jones expects his company to produce hydrogen fuel for commercial use by 2024.

Using existing fossil fuel infrastructure is critical to achieve net-zero emission targets, said Zach Jones, CEO of C-Zero. The hydrogen company is funded by investors like Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Eni SpA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. It expects to have a pilot plant online by the end of next year and produce commercial quantities of the fuel by the end of 2024.

C-Zero focuses on turquoise hydrogen technology, which combines hydrogen made from renewable electricity and that from natural gas, with carbon dioxide emitted during the process being sequestered.

“Thinking about hydrogen as a Swiss army knife that can just do everything is probably an oversimplification,” Jones said. “There will be some applications where hydrogen really has a strong value proposition. One of those is making zero-emissions electricity to complement intermittent production from renewables, like wind and solar.”

Response to Virus Shows Tackling Climate Change Possible (5:10 a.m.)

Swift reaction to the coronavirus pandemic shows tackling climate change is possible, panelists at the first session of the conference said. But nations and global leaders need to play a much larger role in reducing carbon pollution.

“If climate risk materializes, it will be far more difficult for us to try to reverse the trend” than it has been to contain the pandemic, said Ma Jun, director of China’s Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs. “China’s vast expansion of coal consumption have been brought into certain control -- this has built the confidence that there’s a way to try to decouple growth with pollution.”

