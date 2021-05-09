(Bloomberg) --

A unit of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. agreed to establish a joint venture with BioNTech SE for the local production and commercialization of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry Development will invest as much as $100 million in the partnership including cash, according to a statement to Shanghai Stock Exchange. BioNTech will invest up to $100 million through assets including production technology and a proprietary license.

Under the deal, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial will provide a manufacturing facility that has the potential to produce as much as 1 billion doses of the vaccine a year.

