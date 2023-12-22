(Bloomberg) -- Luz Saude, the Portuguese hospital operator ultimately controlled by China’s Fosun International Ltd., received approval from shareholders of its parent company to carry out a potential initial public offering.

Stockholders of insurer Fidelidade, the Fosun unit that holds Luz Saude, approved the plan at a meeting on Friday, a Fidelidade spokesman said. The company will meet with banks advising on a listing in mid-January and, if it decides to proceed with the listing, it will likely happen in the first quarter, he said.

Shareholders also approved the sale of a minority stake in Luz Saude through a private placement of new stock, which would take place before the possible listing of the company’s shares on Euronext Lisbon, the spokesman said.

Luz Saude, whose 29 hospitals, clinics and nursing homes make it one of Portugal’s biggest private health-care providers, is only likely to proceed with the share sale if it can achieve a valuation of about €1 billion ($1.1 billion), Bloomberg News reported this week, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company was delisted from the Euronext Lisbon stock market in 2018 after Fosun bought most of the shares.

