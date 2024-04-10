(Bloomberg) -- Luz Saude, the Portuguese hospital operator ultimately controlled by China’s Fosun International Ltd., plans to go ahead with what may be Portugal’s first initial public offering in three years.

The offering to institutional investors will consist of newly issued ordinary shares, expected to raise gross proceeds of about €100 million ($109 million) for Luz Saude, and existing shares held by parent firm Fidelidade, Lisbon-based Luz Saude said in the “intention to float” statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

Fidelidade, a Portuguese insurer controlled by Fosun, plans to keep a majority stake in Luz Saude after the stock is listed on the Euronext Lisbon exchange.

Earlier this week, Spanish beauty and fragrance group Puig Brands SA also said it’s planning a public listing, adding to the revival in Europe’s initial public offerings this year. In Portugal, the last major company to do an IPO was Greenvolt-Energias Renovaveis SA in 2021.

Lured by record-hitting European stock markets, companies worth a combined $40 billion — including Italian sneaker maker Golden Goose and private equity group CVC Capital Partners — are dusting off their listing plans in the hopes of tapping the markets as soon as the second quarter.

Luz Saude in December received approval from shareholders of parent company Fidelidade to carry out the potential IPO. The hospital operator’s IPO is only likely to proceed if it can achieve a valuation of about €1 billion, Bloomberg News reported in December.

Luz Saude, whose 29 hospitals, clinics and nursing homes make it one of Portugal’s biggest private health-care providers, was delisted from the Euronext Lisbon stock market in 2018 after Fosun bought most of the shares.

The proceeds from the sale of new shares will be used to support Luz Saude’s “long-term profitable growth,” including possible new merger and acquisition opportunities, the company said in the statement. Luz Saude had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of €99.8 million in 2023.

Read more: China Conglomerates Speed Up Asset Sales to Beat Credit Squeeze

In Portugal, Fosun also holds a 20% stake in Banco Comercial Portugues SA, the country’s biggest publicly traded lender. The Chinese company has been carrying out asset sales and in January sold a 5.6% holding in that bank.

The joint global coordinators of the Luz Saude offering are Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG and UBS Europe SE. BNP Paribas and CaixaBI are the joint bookrunners, while CaixaBank, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking and Millennium bcp are the co-lead managers. Evercore is acting as financial adviser.

--With assistance from Swetha Gopinath.

(Adds adjusted Ebitda figure in eighth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.