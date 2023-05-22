(Bloomberg) -- Fosun International Ltd. has agreed to sell its shares in diamond-grading firm International Gemological Institute’s business in three regions for $455 million to Blackstone Inc., as the Chinese conglomerate continues to shed assets in a bid to cut debt.

A unit of Fosun subsidiary Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co. — as well as Lorie Holding, a minority holder of IGI shares — have entered into an agreement with Blackstone for the sale of IGI Belgium, IGI Netherlands and IGI India, according to a filing Sunday.

Including Lorie Holding’s portion of the agreement, the total size of the deal is $570 million and will be “payable in cash” to the sellers.

The company was weighing a sale of IGI in January and was working with Deutsche Bank AG on the potential divestment, Bloomberg News reported in January.

Read more: Fosun Said to Weigh Sale of Belgian Diamond-Grading Firm IGI

Shanghai Yuyuan bought an 80% stake in IGI in 2018 for $108.8 million from shareholders Roland Lorie and Marc Brauner. The founding Lorie family kept the remaining 20%.

Amid headwinds from China’s credit market crisis and a 95% plunge in profit, billionaire Guo Guangchang-backed Fosun has embarked on a slew of asset sales and offloaded some $4.8 billion since last May.

(Updates with more information about the buyer and seller from 1st paragraph.)

