(Bloomberg) -- Fosun International Ltd. is in talks to buy Thomas Cook Group Plc’s tour-operating business, Sky News reported.

Hong Kong-listed Fosun is already Thomas Cook’s biggest shareholder and it’s working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to purchase its tour-operating unit. Discussions are at an early stage and it isn’t certain a bid will emerge, Sky said. Any bid wouldn’t include Thomas Cook’s airline business, which Fosun would be unable to acquire due to European Union rules.

Last month, Thomas Cook -- the world’s oldest travel agency -- received an offer for its Scandinavian arm from private equity company Triton Partners. It said it was evaluating the offer, though no decision had been made. There has also been an offer for its airline unit from Portuguese airline Hi Fly, the Mail on Sunday reported earlier this week.

Thomas Cook has been grappling with a tough operating environment in the European travel sector as dwindling bookings and uncertainty from the U.K’s departure from the EU hit the tour operator. Selling at least part of the operation is crucial to the company’s survival because a new 300 million-pound ($382 million) loan announced last month is conditional on making progress with a disposal.

