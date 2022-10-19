(Bloomberg) -- Fosun International Ltd., a Chinese conglomerate that’s offloading assets to repay debt, said it intends to sell its 60% stake in the parent company of Nanjing Iron & Steel Co. for as much as to 16 billion yuan ($2.21 billion).

Fosun confirmed in a filing in Hong Kong that Jiangsu Shagang Group Co. will buy the interest in Nanjing Iron & Steel United Co. The final price of the transaction is subject to the completion of due diligence.

Fosun has been under scrutiny from investors over how it will meet its liquidity needs since Moody’s Investment Service wrote in June about the company’s funding pressure.

The Nanjing deal also comes as steel prices across the globe have dropped amid weakening demand in China, which accounts for more than half of worldwide consumption, and surging energy costs making it more expensive for heavy manufacturers to do business.

