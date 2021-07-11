(Bloomberg) --

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. will sell coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. for inoculations in Taiwan.

A unit of Fosun Pharma signed an agreement on Friday to sell a combined 10 million doses of mRNA vaccines to TSMC, Hon Hai and Zuellig Pharma, the Chinese drugmaker said in an exchange filing.

Fosun has the rights to market the BioNTech vaccine in the greater China regions including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The buyers will then donate the doses to medical institutions in Taiwan for local inoculations, Fosun said.

Fosun has drafted a preliminary plan with the buyers on vaccine supplies, though the deal would require local approvals on vaccine use and donations, according to the filing. Reuters reported in early July that Foxconn founder Terry Gou and TSMC reached initial agreements with a subsidiary of Fosun to buy 5 million doses each of BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.

