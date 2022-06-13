(Bloomberg) -- Months after Rodolfo Hernandez became mayor of the Colombian city of Bucaramanga, he announced an ambitious plan to turn trash into energy using the latest technology. It later emerged that his son stood to gain a fat commission from the project.

Hernandez, 77, who was removed from office twice in four years, is under indictment for allegedly interfering with the bidding process. But before the hearing, he has a good chance of being elected president of the country, on June 19, a sign of just how angry voters feel.

A construction magnate and engineer who claims to have a fortune of $100 million, Hernandez calls himself “the King of TikTok” for his aggressive social media campaigns. He’s known for railing against corrupt politicians, crooked cops, fat firefighters and bureaucrats who show up to work at 10 a.m.

“Rodolfo expresses everything that the average Colombian wants to say to the establishment,” said Carlos Sotomonte, who used to work for him and now backs his opponent. “The paradox is that he himself has always been linked to those traditional politicians.”

Hernandez says the scandal over the waste disposal contract was a plot by crooked politicians in Bucaramanga to oust him, since his anti-corruption campaign was a threat to them.

“I’ve never stolen so much as one peso, and I never will. I don’t need to, fortunately,” he said, in a video uploaded to social media.

Since Covid caused a spike in poverty, Latin America’s politics have been upended by rage. Peru elected a school teacher from a Marxist party, Chile is rewriting its constitution and now Colombia, one of the region’s more conservative, pro-Washington nations, is choosing between two populists who say they want to oust the establishment.

Hernandez is known for his expletive-ridden outbursts, and is often compared to Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. On election day in late May, he addressed supporters from a lounge chair poolside, wearing nothing but swimming trunks, strands of uncombed dyed hair standing on end, reinforcing his image as unpolished and unafraid.

A former boxer, one of his suspensions as mayor was for slapping a city councilor in the face. He threatened to shoot one former client, and once described Adolf Hitler as “a great German thinker.” He later said he had confused Hitler with Albert Einstein.

“Without wishing to say that he’s unhinged, he isn’t a person who should be running the country because he gets enraged easily, and he doesn’t have any self-control,” John Claro, the councilor assaulted by Hernandez, said in an interview.

Most residents of Bucaramanga, in northeast Colombia not far from the Venezuela border, disagree. He left office as mayor in 2019 with approval ratings above 60%, and nearly two thirds of the city’s voters backed him in the presidential first round.

Until last month, leftist Gustavo Petro was the favorite to be the next president. Now most polls show the two candidates tied.

Petro has a clear plan to increase state control over the economy and cut dependence on oil and mining, while Hernandez’s policies are all over the map.

As a successful entrepreneur who wants to cut taxes, he’s backed by many conservatives who assume he’ll be far more pro-business than his rival. He says he’ll slash the rate of VAT to 10% from 19%.

His vision for the economy is still far from clear, and his 60-page manifesto barely mentions topics such as inflation and debt issuance.

At the same time, many of his policies aren’t too different than Petro’s. He recently appeared on TikTok using vulgar language to express his opposition to fracking. He plans to rebuild ties with socialist Venezuela, and also wants to start peace talks with the Marxist guerrilla group he blames for the kidnap and probable murder of his adopted daughter.

Although he was educated by Catholic monks in the 1950s, he now says he favors gay marriage and adoption by same-sex couples.

“His children have a great influence on him,” said Jorge Figueroa, one of his senior aides. The team of 20-somethings running his social media campaign may also have had a role.

Like Trump, Hernandez has a gift for making the poor and disadvantaged see him as their agent of change, as dozens of interviews in his hometown showed.

The wealthy center of Bucaramanga is built on a plateau. Further down the mountain lies a belt of impoverished and crime-ridden neighborhoods such as the Bavaria 2 community where trash collectors complain that they can’t enter some streets for fear of drug dealer shootouts.

This is one of the heartlands of Hernandez’s political support. Young men with pit bulls sit around next to the complex of football pitches, basketball courts and children’s play areas that he built when he was mayor.

Community leader Mauricio Jaime Ayala, 53, says that a large majority of the neighborhood are going to vote for “the engineer,” as his supporters call him.

“He rooted out corruption in Bucaramanga, and he’s going to do it for all of Colombia,” Ayala said. “The engineer Rodolfo was the best mayor Bucaramanga has had in many years.”

Hernandez made much of his fortune building housing for low-income families. Last August, a court found he’d built homes of a type that benefit from tax breaks but sold them as though they were normal real estate, charging buyers more than the regulated amount.

Sergio Toledo, a lawyer representing some of the 120 police and military families who bought homes in the project, says Hernandez poses as an anti-corruption fighter, but comes from the same world as the people he rails against.

“He’s a false messiah,” Toledo said.

Hernandez’s press office didn’t comment when sent a written question about the case. His supporters shrug off his legal problems, and have great faith that he’ll deliver for them.

“I’m totally sure that he’s not going to lie to us, or let us down,” said Maria Ines Castillo, a supporter in Bucaramanga.

According to Figueroa, Hernandez made his money not just from construction but from providing loans directly to home buyers.

As mayor, he did bring the city’s finances under control. When he took office in 2016, Bucaramanga had a fiscal deficit of about $60 million. When he left in 2019, it was a surplus, according to Fitch Ratings.

Hernandez was born in 1945 to a prosperous family in Piedecuesta, a small town about 10 miles (16 km) from Bucaramanga.

He talks about his “peasant” roots though his mother owned a cigar factory with 80 employees. She says she sold it when the workers formed a union.

His mother says she would flog him with an electric cable for offenses such as failing to make his bed. He got into Colombia’s top public university, the National University in Bogota, where he graduated.

Hernandez and his family have repeatedly suffered from the extraordinary violence that for decades afflicted Colombia. When his mother was a newborn, her father was shot dead by one of his own farm workers whom he’d admonished over some sugar that got damaged by rain.

During the civil war known as La Violencia, his mother says she was shot at for wearing red shoes, the color of one of the factions, and the family fled to Medellin for a time. Several decades later, Hernandez had to pay a ransom when his father was held hostage. His daughter was kidnapped nearly two decades ago and was never seen again. Hernandez refused to pay her ransom, saying it would only encourage more blackmail.

The rise of Hernandez is in many ways a rejection of the ruling classes in Bogota, with its fleets of armored SUVs, armies of servants and degrees from the top universities in the U.S. and Europe. Hernandez says that, if elected, he will hold his inauguration far from the capital in one of the country’s poorest cities to show the crooks currently in office where the real power should lie.

“Rodolfo Hernandez captures this feeling of the Colombian population, repressed during many years, that the country has fallen into the clutches of corruption and inefficiency,” Figueroa said.

