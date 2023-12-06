(Bloomberg) -- The founder of Prior2IPO, which marketed investments in private companies that might go public, was charged with fraud in New York for what US prosecutors said were $88.6 million in exorbitant markups on share purchases.

Raymond Pirrello Jr., 47, of Sparta, New Jersey, was named in a three-count indictment in federal court in Brooklyn, New York. Separately, the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Pirrello and four others Wednesday, accusing them of misleading more than 4,000 investors.

Pirrello was charged with securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud tied to offerings by Late Stage Management LLC through several sales offices, including Prior2IPO, which he controlled, Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Between March 2019 and July 2022, a network of sales agents acting on behalf of Late Stage raised $528 million from investors and diverted cash from the undisclosed upfront markups to Pirrello and his co-conspirators, Peace alleged. Late Stage charged “substantial fees” and markups of stock ranging from 10% to 50% of the actual price, according to prosecutors.

Investors paid to get interests in a subscription of one of at least 50 private investment funds, which were invested in companies before they held initial public offerings, according to the SEC. Pre-IPO shares held by early-stage investors, company employees and their families aren’t listed on any exchange. But they can be attractive to investors seeking early stakes before a company goes public, which can boost demand for shares.

Pirrello was previously found liable for insider trading in 2019, regulators said in their complaint. He was arrested Wednesday and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance later in the day.

The criminal case is US v Pirrello, 23-CR-499, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn). The civil case is SEC v. Pirrello, 23-cv-8953, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

