(Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to cap the currency’s losses against the dollar are being brushed off by yuan bears as growth prospects for the world’s second-largest economy remain bleak.

The People’s Bank of China set stronger-than-expected yuan fixings for six sessions to Wednesday and people familiar with the matter said at least two local banks pushed back against the weakness when submitting data for the reference rate. Traders still expect it to weaken past the psychological 7 per dollar level, even if the moves slowed the decline.

Here are four charts to show the bearish sentiment toward the yuan:

The daily volume of dollar-yuan call options targeting levels of 7 per dollar and beyond have picked up since the PBOC unexpectedly cut a key policy rate on August 15. It surged to a peak of $4.6 billion on August 29, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, after hawkish Federal Reserve comments at Jackson Hole on Friday.

The wide gap between the onshore yuan and the PBOC fixings suggests that traders are retaining their bearish views on the currency despite the central bank’s nudge higher. “Such maneuvers are typically unable to reverse the uptrend,” UBS Group AG strategists wrote in a note referring to the dollar-yuan uptrend in 2019-2020 when the PBOC set stronger fixings.

On Tuesday, the PBOC set the yuan reference rate at 249 pips stronger than the average estimate in a survey of market participants, which was the second-strongest bias on record. The reference rate limits the onshore yuan’s moves by 2% on either side.

The PBOC is striving to keep the exchange rate stable and curb one-way speculations on yuan depreciation ahead of the ruling party’s 20th national congress that will kick off Oct. 16, according to Scotiabank strategist Qi Gao. However, the effect “fades away soon amid fragile risk sentiment,” he said.

The yuan also remains vulnerable as the cost of shorting it in the offshore market remains low. The six-month offshore yuan forward point was hovering around the lowest level since 2011, which makes it attractive for traders to sell the yuan in favor of the higher-yielding greenback.

Bank of America Corp. is recommending its clients to enter outright short offshore yuan forward six-month positions against long dollar for a carry of around 66 basis points. The bank forecasts the yuan to weaken to 7.1 per dollar in the first quarter of next year.

China’s diverging monetary policy with the Federal Reserve is undermining the appeal of yuan assets. The gap between two-year China government bond yields with that of Treasuries of the same tenor has widened more than 140 basis points, the most since 2007.

Outflows from Chinese debt would persist, Zhaopeng Xing, a senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group said. The total capital-account outflows within the year could be around $10 billion to $30 billion per month and even likely to exceed current-account inflows, he said, adding that he expects the China-US yield gap in the two-year tenor to widen to 200 basis points.

