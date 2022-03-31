Four Charts Show Why the Worst May Be Past for the Battered Yen

(Bloomberg) -- The yen has taken a beating in recent weeks but technicals suggest that it may be on the road to a recovery.

Japan’s currency may rebound to 116 per dollar in the coming months after sliding as low as 125.09 on Monday, the weakest in almost seven years, an analysis by Bloomberg shows.

The yen has lost about 6% in March to trail all its Group-of-10 peers as the Bank of Japan’s determination to maintain an accommodative policy stands in contrast to the hawkish bias adopted by most of its major peers. The weaker currency is a boon for exporters even as some analysts warn that the fallout from slowing economic growth may outweigh the benefits.

“It has been an eye catching selloff from 125, where an important supply zone from the pre-GFC highs and 2015 exists,” said Sejul Gokal, founder and chief technical strategist at GO-TechniKAL Insight Ltd. A weekly close below 122 would further pressure the dollar, he said.

Here are four charts to show why the yen may advance.

Testing Neckline:

The surge in USD/JPY has brought the pair to the neckline of a “reverse head and shoulders,” formation. This neckline offers very strong resistance in the 124.14-125.86 area and has the potential to push the yen to as high 116 where a key Fibonacci level lies.

The DeMARK Sequential indicator -- designed to time market reversals -- signals that a security’s prevailing trend is likely to be interrupted either through a reversal or a pause when momentum reaches an exhaustion point on a print of 13 as is the case now. Notice how the yen’s bull market ended in late 2011, shortly after a 13 appeared.

Shooting Star:

The retracement in USD/JPY since climbing past 125 this week has formed a so-called “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern, whose long upper shadow suggests a likely exhaustion of the recent surge at the top of a rising channel.

Trough Cycles

A popular model of analyzing cycles in price troughs and peaks is the so-called “Hurst Cycles” mechanism. A study of price movements since 2013 shows the presence of a near 80-week, low-to-low cycle in the pair. The next cycle low comes due in mid to end June 2022, so until then, it is reasonable to expect the dollar to remain pressured against the 125-126 area.

