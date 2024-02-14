(Bloomberg) -- Magyar Telekom Nyrt. is returning to a standard work schedule after a four-day workweek didn’t meet expectations in a pilot project.

Regular operations will return at the end of February after a one-and-a-half-year trial period, during which 300 of its almost 5,000 employees worked only four days a week for the same pay, the Hungarian unit of Deutsche Telekom AG said in an emailed release late Tuesday.

While the setup has been found to have benefits on work-life balance in some studies in other countries, the pilot at Magyar Telekom failed to provide sufficient grounds for a switch, it said. It was difficult to synchronize the work of all staff during the project, which included customer service, technical and sales support, Magyar Telekom told Bloomberg in an email.

“We gathered a lot of valuable feedback,” Chief Executive Officer Tibor Rekasi was cited in the release.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.