Four Dead as Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Philippines, Inquirer Says

(Bloomberg) -- Four people were reported dead in the northern Philippine province of Batanes following a magnitude 5.4 earthquake early Saturday morning, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Volunteers digging through the rubble have found at least four bodies, the Inquirer said, citing Itbayat municipal council secretary Josefa Ponce. At least 19 people were hurt.

Several more tremors followed, including one with a magnitude of 6.4, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cecilia Yap in Manila at cyap19@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Beth Thomas

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.