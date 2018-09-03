(Bloomberg) -- Four people died in an explosion at a Rheinmetall Denel Munition (Pty) Ltd. plant in Cape Town on Monday, while six others are missing, according to the city’s fire and rescue service.

“The cause of the explosion has not been ascertained as yet,” Theo Layne, a spokesman for the service, said in a text message. “Currently 15 firefighters with three fire engines” are at the scene, he said.

The blast was confirmed by two company officials in South Africa with knowledge of the event who declined to be identified. Kfm, a Cape Town-based radio station, reported a huge “fireball” over the plant.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition, which specializes in the development, design and manufacture of large- and medium-caliber ammunition, is 51 percent-owned by Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH of Germany and 49 percent by Denel SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state weapons company, according to its website.

