Four Dead in West Bank Shooting, Emergency Services Say

(Bloomberg) -- Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a gas station outside a Jewish West Bank settlement on Tuesday, killing four people and wounding several others, the Israeli rescue service said in a statement.

A civilian in the area shot one of the attackers, and the Israeli military said it was pursuing additional suspects.

The violence followed an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday that left six Palestinians killed.

Another Palestinian man was killed in a separate confrontation with the military in the village of Husan.

Clashes between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank have been intense this year, with more than 125 Palestinians and two dozen Israelis killed.

