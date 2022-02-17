(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s nations are due to discuss carbon price controls next week after four governments put forward detailed measures to sharpen the existing mechanism following unprecedented gains in the region’s emissions market.

France, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, proposed that member states on Feb. 21 debate the existing provisions to prevent excessive carbon price growth as well as potential changes, as part of talks on a sweeping reform of the Emissions Trading System, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News.

The issue was put on the agenda after several member states indicated that they want to discuss the price-control provisions, included in article 29a of the EU carbon trading law. Among them, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary and Poland came out with details on how to amend the current rules. Other nations are reluctant to open talks on the article, the French presidency said.

France “believes that it is appropriate to proceed with an exploratory examination of these proposals,” it wrote in the document transmitted to member states.

The record carbon prices, pushed up by stricter EU climate policies and an energy crisis, have forced their way through to the highest levels of the EU political agenda. Some national leaders demanded action to curb the role of speculative investors, while energy-intensive industries voiced concerns that the spike is harming their competitiveness.

The current price control rule is ambiguous and has never been used. It mandates the European Commission to call a meeting of government representatives if, for more than six consecutive months, the price of carbon is more than three times the average price during the two preceding years.

Provided that the price growth isn’t justified by market fundamentals, member states may decide to auction more allowances to add to the supply of permits and help lower the price.

On Wednesday, European Parliament member Peter Liese, who steers the ETS reform through the assembly, proposed relaxing the intervention thresholds and making the injection of permits into the market faster.

To enter into force, any changes to the mechanism would have to win majority support in the EU Parliament and qualified majority backing from member states. The legislative process is expected to continue this year and likely to extend into 2023.

The measures sought by member states vary in terms of trigger conditions and the intervention mechanisms. Hungary, Estonia and the Czech Republic want article 29a to provide for an injection of allowances from the Market Stability Reserve at the level of 150 million, 50-150 million and 100 million, respectively.

At the meeting on Monday, member states will also discuss a proposal by the European Commission to bolster the MSR, designed to curb excess emissions permits. The EU executive wants to extend until 2030 the MSR’s intake rate of 24% -- the percentage of carbon permits taken into the reserve from the market -- which is currently double the original amount.

The proposal received “fairly broad support” from member states but is “questioned by some delegations,” according to the French presidency.

