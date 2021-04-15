(Bloomberg) -- On Friday alone, Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai faces four separate court appearances, a sign of the severity with which authorities are cracking down on dissent in the former British colony.

Lai, owner of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, is scheduled to be sentenced on charges related to unauthorized protests in a pair of hearings starting at 2:30 p.m. Then he’ll attend a hearing to kick off a fraud case related to his company’s office space and begin what could be the most serious trial under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law.

“Four cases in one day? Come on, that’s ridiculous,” said Mark Simon, Lai’s long-time deputy. “This is about showing their ability to crush the guy they think is the most powerful man in the movement. They’re sending a message to everyone.”

In total, Hong Kong authorities are pursuing six separate cases against Lai, whose arrest former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence once called “deeply offensive and an affront to freedom loving people around the world.”

And yet Lai is only the most prominent among many Hong Kong democracy campaigners facing multiple charges for challenging Beijing’s tightening grip over the financial hub following sometimes-violent protests in 2019. While Hong Kong’s government maintains it is pursuing cases with no political motivations, lawyers and activists say the deluge of legal proceedings is designed to deter others from organizing demonstrations and criticizing Beijing.

“This is not potential but actual, effective intimidation,” said Jerome Cohen, founder of the U.S.-Asia Law Institute at the New York University School of Law and one of the U.S.’s foremost legal experts on China. “Piling on of prosecutions against many of Hong Kong’s most distinguished liberal reformers not only removes them from the active scene but also deters and suffocates others.”

Hong Kong’s Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

‘Intimidate, Silence’

Besides Lai, numerous other figures are facing multiple cases as the authorities try to ensure that the unrest of 2019 never happens again. Activists also contend the jailing of so many campaigners and lawmakers, including 47 arrested under the national security law for holding a democratic primary last summer, is to ensure that the opposition camp never wins another election. It swept polls for district offices, the lowest level of government, after the protests.

Veteran lawyer, human rights activist and former chairman of the city’s opposition Democratic Party Albert Ho is facing four separate legal cases for attending protests. He will be sentenced alongside Lai and other activists on Friday for participating in one of the many protests two years ago.

“The mainland government is now certainly exercising what they call ‘comprehensive control’ over Hong Kong,” he said. “They want to not only intimidate, they want to completely silence the leading dissidents by sending them to prison.”

​Joshua Wong, who led demonstrations in 2014 and was the subject of the Netflix documentary “Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower,” has faced four separate cases. Wong was already in jail serving a sentence for leading a protest outside police headquarters in 2019 when he was rearrested and charged with the group of 47.

All were charged with subversion under the security law for a plan to win Legislative Council elections, vote down the city’s budget, then try and force the resignation of Hong Kong’s chief executive -- a maneuver that is legal under the city’s mini constitution.

That election was delayed by a year and is now slated for December, providing Beijing enough time to overhaul the city’s electoral system in a way that allows authorities to veto any opposition candidate.

‘Heavy Burden’

The financial pressure on the defendants resulting from their legal battles -- particularly for full-time politicians who have lost their positions and salaries -- can be immense.

Lam Cheuk-ting, a senior figure in the Democratic Party, faces five criminal cases -- including national security charges over the primary -- in addition to several civil suits. He ended up selling his apartment in part to pay legal fees.

“I may be one of the politicians facing the most cases,” Lam said in a previous interview. “The legal cost is a heavy burden for me.”

Lee Cheuk-yan, another veteran activist who faces four separate cases and is being sentenced alongside Lai and Ho on Friday, also sold his apartment.

Political parties have helped with legal expenses, and there have been some crowd-funding efforts. Still, prosecutors have repeatedly sought -- and succeeded -- to keep many of the city’s prominent activists in jail while they pile on charges.

“This constant process of new prosecutions and new charges dragged out over an extended period puts these dissidents in a state of ‘permanent accused,’” said Antony Dapiran, a Hong Kong-based lawyer and author “City on Fire: The Fight for Hong Kong.”

This leaves the pro-democracy figures “stuck in the criminal justice system in a manner which raises questions as to whether it amounts to an abuse of process,” he said.

