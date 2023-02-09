(Bloomberg) -- Four people died in the town of Jayapura in Papua, eastern Indonesia, after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area at around 3 p.m. local time, with a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

The four were found in a collapsed cafeteria building, says the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, known as BNPB, in a statement. Homes, public facilities and health facilities were also damaged by quake, which was felt for 2 to 3 seconds.

