(Bloomberg) -- At least four people were killed Sunday in a shooting at an Iranian mosque that was the site of a deadly gun attack last year, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque in the southern city of Shiraz was carried out by two assailants, IRNA reported, citing a person it didn’t identify.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, Iran’s state TV reported. One attacker was reportedly arrested and security forces were trying to capture a second gunman, according to the TV report.

The incident follows an Oct. 26 attack on the mosque that killed 13 people, including children. Two people were hanged last month for that crime, IRNA reported.

An image published by IRNA showed bullet holes in a window of a security booth inside the shrine.

