(Bloomberg) -- More than 500,000 residents of Sydney will go into lockdown for at least one week, as Australia races to control an outbreak of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

People who live or work in four of Sydney’s most populous areas will only be allowed to leave their homes for four specified essential reasons, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Friday. The outbreak has climbed to 65 cases, with 17 new locally acquired cases recorded overnight.

While Berejiklian had previously barred about 1 million of Sydney’s population of 6 million from leaving the city, the new lockdown shows concern is rising about how the virus is quickly spreading in the local community and may get out of control.

The lockdown “is in order for us to ensure that this doesn’t take a hold for weeks and weeks and we believe this is a proportionate response to the risk,” she said Friday.

