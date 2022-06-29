(Bloomberg) -- Four men, including two Mexican nationals, were arrested in connection with the deaths of 53 migrants smuggled into Texas from Mexico in the back of a sweltering tractor trailer.

Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, was arrested Monday after San Antonio police responded to 911 calls and discovered him hiding in the brush near the trailer, the US Justice Department said in a statement. His appearance and clothing matched border patrol video of the driver of the truck when it passed through an immigration checkpoint, the department said.

Emergency personnel recovered the bodies of 48 individuals from the trailer and transported 16 others to a local hospital, where five died. All of the victims are believed to be in the US illegally, with most hailing from Mexico or Central America. Temperatures that day had reached as high as 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 Celsius).

Police said they searched Zamorano’s cell phone and traced discussions he had about transporting the smuggled migrants with another man, Christian Martinez, 28, who was arrested in Palestine, Texas.

Zamorano was charged with alien smuggling resulting in death, while Martinez was charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death, authorities said. If convicted, both face up to life in prison or a possible death sentence, the Justice Department said.

Law enforcement traced the registration of the tractor trailer to a house in San Antonio, where police arrested two other men. One had a gun in his truck console and police found more guns in the house, police said. Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilboa, 48, both Mexican citizens, were each charged with one count of being an illegal alien in possession of a weapon, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, the Justice Department said.

All four men are in federal custody, with Zamorano expected to appear in San Antonio federal court on Thursday. The two Mexican nationals are scheduled for a detention hearing Friday in San Antonio, while Martinez made his initial appearance Wednesday in an east Texas court and will be transported to San Antonio, the department said.

