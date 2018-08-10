(Bloomberg) -- One suspect is in custody after at least four people were killed in a shooting incident near Brookside Drive in New Brunswick in eastern Canada, police say on Twitter.

Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm.

— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Police urges people to steer clear of the area, which remains cordoned off as the investigation continues.

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody. Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts.

— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

