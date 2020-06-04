(Bloomberg) -- Four M.M. Warburg & Co. bankers were indicted in Germany over their role in the Cum-Ex scandal, paving the way for another trial that has roiled the financial industry.

The indictment was filed by Cologne prosecutors at the same court that has already convicted two former London investment bankers, according to a person familiar with the case. Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported the charges earlier on Thursday.

Dozens of financial institutions have been caught up in probes into Cum-Ex transactions, which allowed investors to seek multiple refunds on dividend taxes. As part of the previous trial, the court seized 176 million euros ($197 million) from Warburg, the amount of profit the private lender made from deals.

Court officials in Bonn, where the case was filed, declined to comment, as did Warburg.

Cologne prosecutors said they aren’t allowed to comment on charging decisions unless the suspects have been informed.

Cum-Ex deals used a a combination of short sales and other transactions to get multiple refunds on tax paid on dividend distribution a single time. The practice ended in 2012 when Germany revised its rules, but Cum-Ex schmes may have cost taxpayers more than 10 billion euros.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.