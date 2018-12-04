(Bloomberg) -- After shaking up German politics by announcing her departure as Christian Democratic Union leader in October, Angela Merkel said she’s prepared to serve out her fourth term as chancellor through 2021.

But her decision to hand over her party job is a sign of her diminishing sway and she’ll have to dodge a number of obstacles to survive another three years. Carsten Nickel, a London-based analyst at political-risk consultant Teneo, rates her chances at just one-in-three.

“The risks are very real for her,” Nickel said.

We’ve drawn up four scenarios for the final act of the chancellor’s political life and rated the probability of each one.

