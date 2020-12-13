(Bloomberg) -- Fourteen Venezuelan migrants drowned and six are missing after a failed bid to reach Trinidad and Tobago by boat.

Eleven bodies were recovered on Dec. 12, and another three corpses were found on a Venezuelan beach on Sunday, the nation’s government said in a statement.

The vessel departed from the Venezuelan town of Guiria on Dec. 6 with 20 people on board, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.

In recent years about five million people have fled Venezuela to neighboring countries, to escape the longest and deepest economic slump in modern history, aggravated since 2017 by U.S. sanctions.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.