(Bloomberg) -- A fox captured by the U.S. Capitol Police and animal control officers this week tested positive for rabies after it was euthanized, news organizations reported Wednesday night.

The New York Times and ABC News cited a statement from District of Columbia Health officials.

A number of people were bitten on or near the Capitol grounds, including Representative Ami Bera, a California Democrat, and a reporter for Politico. Before the positive test was known, Bera, a physician, said he had received a series of rabies shots out of an abundance of caution.

Earlier Wednesday, he thanked well-wishers in a tweet, saying, “I feel healthy and am glad to be back at work.”

It was not immediately clear, however, if the euthanized fox was the one that bit the congressman. The animals can often be glimpsed running across streets or lawns in the Washington area, particularly at night.

The fox was captured on Tuesday, as were its offspring, which are known as kits. Officials were working to determine their fate, NBC News said.

The D.C. Health Department did not immediately return calls and emails late Wednesday night.

