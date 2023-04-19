You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Apr 19, 2023
Fox Expects No Operational Impact From Dominion Settlement
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Fox Corp. said it doesn’t expect to see any major impact on its operations or business as a result of the $787.5 million settlement of a defamation lawsuit related to false claims about the 2020 presidential election.
“We don’t expect significant operational effects or changes to our business given our cash flow, strong balance sheet and the health of our business,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.
Fox declined to say whether insurance would help offset the payment.
Fox, controlled by the Murdoch family, agreed to settle a suit by voting machine-maker Dominion Voting Systems Inc. that claimed it defamed the company by allowing guests and hosts on its Fox News and Fox Business networks to say Dominion helped throw the election for Joe Biden.
